5 Kickers the Packers Should Sign to Replace Brayden Narveson in Week 5
The Green Bay Packers might be heading back to the kicker carousel this week after rookie Brayden Narveson missed two more critical field goals in the 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Narveson is now connecting on just 69.2% of his attempts this season (9-for-13), and any confidence the Packers had in their young kicker seems to be evaporating quickly.
The problem is the Packers have already cycled through a laundry list of kickers since the offseason, and the market is looking thin. Green Bay has tried (and cut) Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, Jack Podlesny, James Turner, and Alex Hale, and now, with Narveson on thin ice, they could be staring down the barrel of kicker No. 7 in just as many months.
If the Packers decide to dip into the kicker pool once again, here's a look at five options they could turn to (though, spoiler alert: it’s slim pickings).
1. Randy Bullock
Safe? Yes. Exciting? Not exactly. But Randy Bullock is the definition of a reliable veteran. He’s made 83.4% of his field goal attempts across his career and has experience kicking in all sorts of conditions, from freezing Lambeau winds to steamy Southern stadiums.
Bullock isn't a game-changing addition, but if the Packers want a steady hand with experience, Bullock could bring some stability to the position.
2. Brett Maher
Brett Maher’s last two seasons have been a roller coaster. In 2022, he was nailing over 90% of his kicks, but in 2023, his accuracy plummeted to just 74%. The Packers would be betting on the 2022 version of Maher showing up, but his recent inconsistency could be a big gamble for a team already reeling from kicking woes.