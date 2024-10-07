Matt LaFleur Breaks Silence On Romeo Doubs Suspension After Week 5 Win
By Cem Yolbulan
Packers fans received shocking news over the weekend that the team suspended talented wide receiver Romeo Doubs for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. A report by Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber revealed that the young pass-catcher was unhappy with his role within the offense and skipped two practices mid-week as a result. The organization understandably had no choice but to fine Doubs who had to miss the Week 5 clash against the Rams.
Fellow wide receiver Christian Watson was also inactive due to an injury, leaving Green Bay depleted in the WR room. Fortunately, the Packers were able to grind out a narrow win on Sunday behind the dominant play of tight end Tucker Kraft, who finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the Doubs situation in his presser. Saying that he "fully anticipates him coming back", LaFleur stated that he is looking forward to having a conversation with him, according to Packers insider Matt Schneidman.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Addresses Romeo Doubs' Suspension
Calling it a "distraction", the Packers head coach praised his team for keeping their focus on the game and coming away with the win.
"Distractions happen in the National Football League. Distractions happen in life. You have to do your best to focus on the task at hand. "- Matt LaFleur
Doubs had 20 targets through four games, good for third-best on the team, only two behind Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. He had also played more snaps than any wide receiver on the team with 224.
That's why this frustration is odd. Doubs finished last season with 59 yards, 674 yards, and eight touchdowns. He was off to a slow start as he doesn't have a touchdown so far. But the season is young and if he is able to make amends with the team and get back on track, he is poised to have another strong showing in his third season in the league.