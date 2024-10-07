It Took New Packers Arrival Just 5 Games to Make Franchise History
By Cem Yolbulan
When Packers GM Brian Gutekunst broke the bank in free agency for Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, there was plenty of criticism directed at him. Many thought that he overpaid for two free agents playing non-premium positions that the rest of the league seemed to have devalued.
The first five weeks of the 2024 NFL season proved Gutekunst right and the haters wrong. McKinney's performance has been particularly noteworthy.
Last week after the star safety recorded his fourth interception in four games, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley called him "the best safety in the league". Yet, that wasn't enough for McKinney who took it a step further this week and made NFL history against the Rams with his third-quarter interception.
According to Packers insider Wes Hodkiewicz, McKinney became the first player since the 1970 merger and the first Packer ever to have five interceptions in his first five games with a new team.
NFL News: Packers S Xavier McKinney Makes History in Week 5
McKinney's pick came at a crucial time early in the third quarter during the Packers' big comeback. Green Bay scored 17 straight after trailing in the first half and this interception was crucial in building the momentum to set up the touchdown to bring the Packers' lead to 24-13.
With five interceptions, McKinney already matched his career-high for a season which he accomplished in his second year in the league as a New York Giant. In 17 games last season, he only had three interceptions.
The fifth-year safety had signed a four-year, $67 million contract in the offseason and he has been worth every penny so far as he is well on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection if he can keep this up.