Mark Murphy Responds to Packers' Choice of His Successor
The news doesn't stop for the Green Bay Packers even with the team taking their summer break before getting serious next month at training camp.
The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the NFL that aren't owned by individual owner or private ownership group. Instead, they are operated as a publicly owned organization.
On June 24, it was revealed that there with a change at the top of the organization. The Packers' board of directors decided to have Ed Policy become the 11th CEO of the team. Policy, 53, will succeed current president and CEO Mark Murphy.
Murphy, who has been in that role since 2008, is set to retire in July 2025 when turns the mandatory retirement age of 70.
With the news becoming official, Murphy shared some words on Policy.
Packers News: Mark Murphy Congratulates Ed Policy on His New Role
In a statement posted on the team website, Murphy said some kind words regarding Policy.
"Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports. Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I've enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization."- Mark Murphy
Murphy added, "In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans."
Policy is currently the chief operating officer and general counsel for the Packers and has been with them since August 2012.
Before coming to this decision, the Packers interviewed over 90 candidates from NFL, sports, business, and entertainment.
They decided to roll with Policy, who will be the second member of his family to run an NFL organization. His father, Carmen Policy, was president and CEO of the San Francisco 49ers from 1991-97 and president and minority owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1998-2004.
More Packers news and rumors: