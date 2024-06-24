Packers Name Mark Murphy's Replacement Ahead of 2025 Exit
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers made a monumental move on Monday that no one saw coming, which will have a significant impact on the organization for years to come.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Packers’ board of directors unanimously voted on Monday morning to make Ed Policy the team’s new president and CEO. Rapoport adds that this move will make Policy the “de facto” owner of the NFL’s only community-owned franchise, which begins in July 2025.
Policy will take over for Mark Murphy, who has served as the Packers' president and CEO since 2007. The 53-year-old Policy will become Green Bay’s 12th president in franchise history after being with the organization since 2012.
The former Arena Football League executive joined the Packers in Aug. 2012 as the team’s vice president and general counsel. Policy was promoted six years later, holding the titles of officer and general counsel.
Murphy is reportedly set to retire next summer. Policy released a statement about the decision, expressing his gratitude to Murphy and his commitment to bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the organization.
"I am incredibly honored, excited, and grateful to the search committee, the Board, the shareholders, and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity," Policy said in a statement (h/t ProFootballTalk). "I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.
"This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it."
"We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted."
More Packers news and analysis: