Packers Get Huge Jordan Love Injury News at First Week 3 Practice
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. After their impressive win over the Colts with Malik Willis under center, the Packers will look to build momentum before their first NFC North matchup against the Vikings in Week 4.
Obviously, the question on everyone's mind is the status of Jordan Love. The Packers' top brass has been optimistic about the chances of Love returning for Week 3 but head coach Matt LaFleur had recently said that he wants Love to get some reps before putting him back out there.
LaFleur got his wish on Wednesday. ESPN's Rob Demovsky shared footage of Jordan Love practicing for the first time since his injury against the Eagles in Week 1. Love reportedly went through all the early drills with a sleeve on his left leg.
NFL News: Jordan Love Back at Packers Practice
This is great news for Packers fans. The initial diagnosis for Love was an MCL sprain which would require 3-6 weeks of recovery time. It was reported that the Packers were optimistic that Love's return would be on the shorter side of that. His return to practice confirms that optimism.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Love will definitely be out there on Sunday. The Packers need to see how he reacts to the practice and whether he suffers any setbacks. They will need to ramp him up over the next few days if all goes well.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are currently +120 underdogs against the Titans in Week 3. This Jordan Love update will certainly make fans feel better about their chances on Sunday.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.