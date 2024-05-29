Jaire Alexander Jokingly Shades Packers Legend in Comparison to Jayden Reed
The Green Bay Packers have a massive season on the way in 2024. They got the attention of the NFL world after they ended the 2023 regular season on a three-game win streak to notch a playoff berth.
They made it to the Divisional Round before narrowly falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Now Green Bay is ready to attack the new season as they are back in the facilities for OTA's. One of their best players, Jaire Alexander spoke with the media on May 29 and gave some really high praise to WR Jayden Reed.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Compares Jayden Reed to Randall Cobb
After practice, Alexander said, "He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. Only, you know, I think he’s better."
That's certainly some high praise as Cobb was one of the best Packer receivers in recent memory. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and played a pivotal role in Green Bay for a decade.
He finished his Packer career fifth in receptions (532), 11th in receiving yards (6,316), and 10th in receiving touchdowns (47).
Those are some lofty numbers and Reed is only entering his second year in 2024. The Michigan State product was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Reed was a great playmaker who excelled in open space.
He led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (793), and was tied for first in receiving touchdowns (8).
Yes, Reed started off his Packer career well but let's pump the brakes. Cobb was one of the top slot playmakers in the league in his prime and played well over a long period.
Reed is only 24 years old and still has to produce over an extended period of time. He will have the opportunity to continue his positive start in 2024 but Alexander jumped the gun with the comparison to Cobb.
