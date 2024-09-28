Latest Report Reveals Packers Have Shocking QB Plan for Week 4 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are looking to secure their third win in a row when the undefeated Minnesota Vikings come to town for an NFC North clash.
There was an uneasy feeling in Green Bay when quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in Week 1. Malik Willis stepped in and held things down for the Pack.
This week, Love was a limited participant in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt.
The shift in odds indicates that Love will likely suit up in Week 4 but the Packers have a shocking plan at quarterback.
Packers News: Green Bay Could Use Two Quarterbacks on Sunday
The Athletic's Dianna Russini has been speaking to people around the league and revealed that Green Bay could use both Love and Willis in Sunday's contest.
"If he plays on Sunday, Love won’t be 100 percent, but keep an eye on LaFleur possibly using Willis in a package to keep the Vikings on their toes — even if Willis doesn’t start, he could get on the field. The Vikings are preparing to see both Love and Willis on Sunday."- Dianna Russini
She also added that Love is progressing quicker than expected but the most likely scenario for him to return would be Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
If Love does touch the field, he wouldn't be 100% so having Willis out there for a few plays will take some things off his plate.
It makes you think that Love should just sit out until he's 100% ready but you can't take that competitive nature from him. He wants to be out there with his guys.
If Love is active, Willis may be used in short-yardage and run situations. In two games this season, the Liberty product has compiled 12 carries for 114 yards, 9.5 yards per carry, and one touchdown.
He's been very effective running the ball which has opened up things in the passing game.
We'll have to keep a close eye on Love's status going into the game but there is a good chance that both guys see some playing time on Sunday.
More Packers news and rumors: