Packers vs. Vikings Week 4 Odds Reveal Jordan Love's Injury Status
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Jordan Love went down in the season opener against the Eagles, Packers fans have been refreshing their social media feeds for any and all updates. The initial prognosis revealed a multiple-week timeline for the star quarterback's return. The worst was avoided and Love returned to practice sooner than expected.
Yet, he hasn't made his return yet and the organization has been very intentional about not revealing any details. Malik Willis has performed admirably in Love's absence, winning both of his starts. However, his time as the starter may be coming to an end.
Even though the Packers have been very hesitant to share any updates on Jordan Love's recovery, the betting odds clarify the picture for the fans. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 3-point favorites over the Vikings. It is hard to see the oddsmakers favoring Green Bay if Malik Willis was under center against undefeated Minnesota.
Vikings vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Odds, Spread, and Total
Moneyline: Vikings: +120 | Packers: -142
Spread: Vikings +3: -118 | Packers -3: -104
Total: Over 43.5: -118 | Under 43.5: -104
The Vikings had one of the best defensive units in the league through three games. They held the Texans to seven points in Week 3 and the Giants to six in their season opener. They rank second in the NFL in terms of points allowed so far.
Not only it would be difficult to favor Malik Willis going up against Brian Flores' defense, but the total line of 43.5 also suggests Love may be returning. The Vikings haven't allowed more than 17 points in any game, and the Packers' defense has been excellent the past two weeks. Only if Love was under center would this game have a chance to be a high-scoring affair like the line suggests.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.