Latest Packers Injury News is Big Boost Ahead of Week 5 Game
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 as they head into Week 5. Last week, they got the return of Jordan Love, which gave the team and fanbase some extra juice.
Despite his return, the Packers narrowly fell 31-29 to the Minnesota Vikings. They are traveling to match up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. And on Thursday, they got some fantastic injury news.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Is Back at Practice
According to Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice on Thursday and had pads on.
That is a positive development for Green Bay, as Alexander missed the Week 4 contest against the Minnesota Vikings due to a groin injury. Getting your No. 1 CB back is massive.
In Alexander's absence, quarterback Sam Darnold went 20-of-28 for 275 yards and three passing touchdowns. In addition, receiver Justin Jefferson logged six catches for 85 yards, and a score.
Thankfully, the Packers will be facing an offense that has less firepower. The Rams still have Matthew Stafford slinging the rock around but they are without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua.
Regardless, Alexander has played at a high level in 2024. The Louisville product is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions (2) and tied for ninth in pass deflections (4) with 11 total tackles. Also, he has a 72.7 coverage grade per PFF over 124 coverage snaps.
His presence was missed in Week 4 but it appears that he'll be back on the field against the Rams.
More Packers news and rumors: