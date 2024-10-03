Latest Davante Adams Rumor Would Be Nightmare Scenario for Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 and are focused on playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Despite that being the Packers' focus, around the NFL there have been trade talks around Devante Adams.
Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders this week as he looks to find a new home. The New York Jets appear to be the frontrunner but other options were named. If Adams is traded to this specific destination, it'll be a disaster for the Packers.
NFL News: Three NFC Teams Are Interested in Davante Adams
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams that have inquired on Adams or a place he would be happy to land.
According to OvertheCap, the 49ers have $56 million available in cap space & have the funds to absorb the remaining $13.1 million he has left on his deal for the 2024 season.
The 49ers already have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle as pass-catchers on the roster. If they landed Adams and brought him into that equation, that would boil the blood of the Packers fanbase.
First off, Adams was a dominant weapon during his time with the Packers. In eight seasons with Green Bay, he had 669 catches for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Secondly, the 49ers and the Packers are bitter rivals. Just last season, San Francisco outlasted Green Bay 24-20 in the postseason.
In history, the 49ers are 6-4 against the Packers in the playoffs so of course, they wouldn't want to see one of the best players in team history join forces with them.
Although it doesn't appear likely, you never know how things will unfold in the NFL.
