3 Packers Who Could Be Cut by the End of October
There is typically some roster churn on every team during the season. It's not a ton, but it is noticeable at the bottom of the roster, and the Green Bay Packers are no different.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has been moving pieces around as the needs have shifted during the season's first month. If that continues, these three Packers could be cut by the end of October.
1. Ellis Merriweather
Ellis Merriweather might be the next name on the Packers' roster carousel. The Packers' running back room has been a revolving door since training camp, with injuries creating unexpected opportunities but also plenty of uncertainty.
The most prominent setback has been the injury to rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, who has missed three of the first four games this season and is currently sitting on injured reserve. The silver lining is that Lloyd is eligible to return after October 20th against the Houston Texans, which could send another ripple through the running back depth chart.
Then there’s the case of AJ Dillon, who was expected to be the power complement to Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Dillon’s preseason stinger threw that plan out the window, sidelining him for the year and leaving Green Bay scrambling for answers.
Fortunately, Emanuel Wilson has stepped up admirably as a change-of-pace back. Wilson’s performances have earned him the coaching staff's trust, and he’s shown flashes of being a real contributor moving forward.
Chris Brooks was also promoted to the active roster following Lloyd’s injury, and suddenly the Packers have a nice trio at running back. Brooks has shown some promise, and with Lloyd on the mend, the numbers game doesn’t look good for Merriweather.
Merriweather, a second-year player out of UMass, has been the emergency plan on the practice squad. But with Jacobs locked in as the starter, Wilson emerging as the clear No. 2, and Lloyd and Brooks earning the coaching staff’s trust, Merriweather could be the odd man out.
He’s done enough to stick around thus far, but the clock might be ticking as the Packers’ backfield starts to get healthier.