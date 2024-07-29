6 Backup QBs the Packers Must Pursue to Replace Sean Clifford
6. Tommy DeVito
Finally, there's one possible backup who already appears to be on the outs with his team in camp.
After adding Drew Lock in free agency and preparing to give Daniel Jones another shot at starter, the New York Giants look prepared to move on from current QB3 Tommy DeVito despite some surprising efforts for NY to end 2023.
DeVito was one of the best feel-good stories from this past season, as he went from unheard of rookie to leading the Giants to three of their six wins. He even won Offensive Player of the Week honors in the NFC after helping New York upset the Packers in Week 14.
All in all, DeVito showed serious promise after recording 1,101 yards, eight TDs and just 3 INTs during the 2023 campaign. The young signal-caller is clearly hungry for an opportunity and confident he can help a squad, especially after he sent a strong message to the Giants about the team potentially cutting him this preseason.
DeVito has the competitive fire, plus recent results, to turn the backup QB battle up a notch in Green Bay. His addition would also signal to Pratt that he can't sit back after letting Clifford fumble away his opportunity, putting the pressure on the rookie to show his best stuff.
In other Packers news: