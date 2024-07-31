Key Packers Ballhawk Now Dealing With Concerning Injury in Camp
The Green Bay Packers will be an intriguing team to watch this season. They are littered with young playmakers on both sides of the ball.
After surprising the NFL world in 2023 with a playoff run, they are ready to take another step forward.
The first training camp practice took place on July 22nd and now the Packers are entering their second week of practice.
As things start turning up with each passing day, one member of the secondary missed practice on Wednesday.
Packers News: Carrington Valentine Missed Practice on July 31
Per Ryan Wood of USA Today, cornerback Carrington Valentine missed practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Although the severity of the injury has not been revealed, this is something the Packers need to be careful with. Soft tissue injuries like a hamstring can linger and pop back up if they are not given the proper rest.
This isn't the best news for Valentine though, as he looks to continue climbing the depth chart.
As a rookie last year, Valentine was a very impactful defender. Across 17 games and 12 starts, the 22-year-old finished with 44 total tackles, nine pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.
The Kentucky product is an instinctive defender with the ability to change directions with ease. Now with this setback, he has hit work cut out for him to get back to where he was.
Thankfully for his and the Packers' sake, it's only July 31, and their Week 1 matchup doesn't take place until Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Hopefully it's just a tweak and he can return to the field in the near future.
More Packers news and rumors: