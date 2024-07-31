Important Packer Getting Closer to Return From Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 season as one of the contenders to make a deep playoff run. The Packers had a great offseason and have seen some good things happen at training camp.
Green Bay is missing a few notable players at training camp as they rehab from injuries. One of those players is tight end Tucker Kraft, who Green Bay took in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kraft was placed on the PUP list to start training camp after having a solid rookie season. The former South Dakota State star suffered a torn pectoral in the offseason, which has derailed the start of his second season.
However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a fantastic update on Kraft on Wednesday, and his prospects of joining the team for camp.
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said that the second-year tight end is close to returning and that Kraft asks to practice every day.
For the Packers to reach the goals that they have set for themselves this season, they’ll need to have Kraft on the field. Heading into last year, no one knew how the tight end room would shake out since Green Bay had two rookies competing for the starting job.
Luke Musgrave led Green Bay’s tight end room with 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a touchdown. But Kraft wasn’t too far behind as he had 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
Heading into Year 2, Packers fans should expect Musgrave and Kraft to take that next step in their careers and become one of the best tight end duos in the league. It might take some time for that to happen this season, but hearing Kraft is close to getting back on the field is a good sign.
