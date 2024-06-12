Key Packer Showing Resistance to Potential Position Change
The Green Bay Packers shocked a bunch of people in the NFL last season. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, they were able to find success in the postseason.
That led to general manager Brian Gutekunst making a bunch of tweaks and additions to his roster. They added some studs in free agency like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. Shortly after, they drafted 11 total players in the 2024 NFL Draft, with OL Josh Morgan being the first-round selection.
The Packers are currently in mandatory minicamp before taking a break prior to training camp. OT Zach Tom is sidelined until training camp with a torn pectoral muscle, freeing up his reps in practice.
There has been rumbling this offseason that Green Bay may be interested in moving Tom to the interior but he pushed back on that notion.
Packers News: Zach Tom Isn't Against Changing Positions But His Agent Might Be
Tom was asked where he'll end up suiting up next year and he gave an interesting response.
"If they want to move me inside, it is what it is. I wouldn’t say no. I’m not sure what my agent would say."- Zach Tom
Back in April, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported the Packers believed that Tom was a Pro-Bowl RT, an All-Pro guard, and a potential HOF center.
Even though they believe that Tom's camp may not be too thrilled with that idea. Just last season, Tom finished with a 77.8 overall PFF grade. He logged 1,068 total snaps, recording just three penalties, and allowed two sacks.
He was a staple along that offensive line and played in all 17 games.
Another reason his agent wouldn't be fond of the idea is because tackles make the most money along the offensive line. The highest-paid tackle in the NFL makes $28 million. Meanwhile, the highest-paid guard gets $21 million and the highest-paid center gets $13.5 million.
That's a major drop-off so his agent wouldn't be too happy if Green Bay bounced Tom inside. And you can't blame them.
