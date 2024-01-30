Kenny Clark Pro Bowl Snub Has Officially Been Fixed
Green Bay's Kenny Clark has been added to the 2024 Pro Bowl roster.
The Green Bay Packers didn't have anybody named to the initial Pro Bowl roster. They were just one of four teams without a player selected, but that changed on Tuesday.
Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was added to the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.
Kenny Clark Added to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster
Clark was one of the most disruptive players along the defensive front. The UCLA product recorded 44 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a career-high 7.5 sacks.
The 28-year-old suited up in all 19 games this season, including both playoff matchups. He recorded 66 pressures and 16 QB hits during the 2023 season. Clark had at least one QB hit in 12 of his 19 games played. Furthermore, this is Clark's third Pro Bowl selection. The other two came in 2019 and 2021.
Clark joins Packers great Henry Jordan as the only Green Bay defensive tackles to make three-plus Pro Bowls. Jordan made the Pro Bowl in 1960-61, 1963, and 1966.
Clark owns the power and quickness to cause havoc in the backfield. The 2016 first-round pick was second on the squad with 50 pressures in 2023 according to NextGenStat.
Packers fans will have another opportunity to watch one of their guys before their sights shift to 2024. There will be plenty of momentum heading into next season after an impressive campaign in 2023.
