Packers 2025 Super Bowl Odds Prove Green Bay is Still Hugely Underrated
The Packers' young roster is getting no love in the opening odds for the 2025 Super Bowl.
While there's still one game left in the 2023-24 season, Green Bay Packers fans can't help but already thinking ahead to what's going to happen next campiagn. After having surprising success as the youngest team in the NFL this year, sights are already set on Super Bowl 59 in February 2025.
FanDuel Sportsbook has already released title odds for every single team for next season, and the Packers are wildly underrated.
The odds are so long they border on disrespectful.
Green Bay Packers 2025 Super Bowl Odds
FanDuel's opening odds for Super Bowl 59 have the Packers at +2500, which ranks just 11th in the NFL.
The Packers entered the 2023-24 NFL season as the youngest team the league had seen in six years. That's the kind of roster you expect to be years away from actually contending. But they completely exceeded expectations, being one of the final eight teams alive in the postseason.
Now this roster is largely expected to stay in tact in the offseason. There aren't many key upcoming free agents, and young players can be expected to continue their development with another offseason to build chemistry.
So how, then, is Green Bay not getting odds that at least reflect how good they already were this season?
I don't know the answer to that question, but I know being underrated makes those 25-to-1 odds feel like a gift. That's especially true if you're taking advantage of FanDuel Sportbook's latest promo.
