Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Entering their second year in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, the Green Bay Packers have to feel good about themselves. They shook off a slow start to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs. As one of the hottest teams in the NFC, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home and took the San Francisco 49ers to the wire in the Divisional Round.
That's a solid season for just about any team but for one as young as the Packers, it's highly encouraging.
They now look to build upon that success in 2024. They made a few moves to try for a deeper run in the playoffs. With that goal in mind, let's check out their six main priorities as they take some time off between mincamp and training camp.
6. See if MarShawn Lloyd can be RB2
Green Bay's backfield will look vastly different in 204. The Packers unexpectedly got in on the Josh Jacobs sweepstakes and signed the former Las Vegas Raiders back to a four-year, $48 million contract. They then turned around and released Aaron Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
It also appeared they wouldn't be bringing back A.J. Dillon, but in the end, he signed a one-year deal. That contract wouldn't be hard to get out of and the Packers might want to do that if MarShawn Lloyd can prove to be ready for a significant role as a rookie.
Lloyd has turned heads throughout camp with his quickness and elusiveness in the open field. He has the makings of a game-changer and could be an excellent complement to Jacobs. That's why it's important they get him as many touches as possible to see if he can be their RB2 when the regular season kicks off.