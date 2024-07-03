Josh Jacobs Already Praising Emerging Packers Stud
The Green Bay Packers will have the attention of everyone around the league during the 2024 campaign. The 2023 season was supposed to be a transition year for Green Bay, but they showcased their potential.
Green Bay went 9-8, made the playoffs, and advanced to the Divisional Round. Instead of staying content, GM Brian Gutekunst continued to add talent to the team.
The Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency. He's now their bell-cow and already boasting about an emerging star for the Packers.
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Believes in Jordan Love
Jacobs went on NFL Network and raved about quarterback Jordan Love. He believes his quarterback can become the next superstar in the league.
"To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league. I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure."- Josh Jacobs
Even though he hasn't played a snap for the Packers yet, Jacobs sees the unlimited potential in his new quarterback.
Love started every game for the Packers last year and displayed his powerful throwing arm and the ability to throw off platform.
The 25-year-old continued to get better as the year went on, giving the organization so much excitement about his potential. Jacobs is now apart of that list.
Last season, Love was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1). In the two postseason games, he went 37-of-55 for 466 passing yards with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
As he gets more reps, Love has the chance to continue his improvement. Although he has yet to play a snap with Love, Jacobs has complete faith in his new quarterback.
More Packers news and rumors: