Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
NFL free agency as we know it began in 1993, opening the door for player movement and empowering them to find the best possible deals. Because of that, the majority of the Green Bay Packers' best free agent signings came after that time period.
Another historic trend is the Packers' conservative approach to unrestricted free agency. That trend is highlighted by former general manager Ted Thompson's tenure, but there have been plenty of good signings before, during, and after him. Some for only just one year and some for long tenures.
That's where we'll pick up. Here are the 20 best free agent signings in Packers' franchise history.
20. Jim McMahon, Quarterback, 1995
When Jim McMahon signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1995, it was a move that brought a mix of intrigue and nostalgia. McMahon, a former Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears, joined the Packers on a one-year deal to provide veteran depth and experience behind Brett Favre. While his time in Green Bay was brief, McMahon’s presence added a unique dynamic to the team and provided valuable insurance at the quarterback position.
McMahon’s signing was as much about his experience as it was about his play on the field. Known for his toughness and savvy, McMahon brought a wealth of knowledge to the Packers’ quarterback room. His understanding of the game and ability to mentor younger players were valuable assets to a team with championship aspirations.
During his lone season with the Packers, McMahon saw limited action, appearing in just seven games and attempting a handful of passes. His primary role was as a backup and mentor to Favre, who was in the early stages of what would become a Hall of Fame career. McMahon’s presence provided a safety net for the Packers, giving them a proven veteran who could step in if needed.
After his season with the Packers, McMahon continued his NFL journey with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring. His legacy in Green Bay, though brief, is a reminder of the value of veteran leadership and experience.