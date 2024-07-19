Jordan Love Thinks These Two Receivers Will Breakout in 2024
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing teams going into the 2024 season. After shocking the NFL world last season and making the postseason, all eyes are on them this season.
The biggest reason for the Packers jump is quarterback Jordan Love. He took over the starting quarterback job last season when Aaron Rodgers was shipped out to the New York Jets.
Love showcased his ability to lead his team into the playoffs and be victorious. Now as we approach the 2024 season, players are starting to report to training camp. On July 17, rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players reported to the facility in Green Bay.
The rest of the team will join on July 21 and Love already has high hopes for two receivers going into next season.
Packers News: Jordan Love Believes in Two Young Pass-Catchers
Love was recently on Bleacher Report and raved about second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks.
"I think Dontayvion Wicks is going to have a monster year this year. I think he was able to do a lot of phenomenal things last year. I think the sky is the limit for him. His confidence keeps getting more and more, raising up. Obviously the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets in the system and just playing fast."- Jordan Love
Wicks has good speed to stretch the field with nice ball-tracking skills. In 2023, he finished with 39 receptions (58 targets) for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
Love also mentioned fellow second-year pass catcher Jayden Reed. The 25-year-old signal caller stated, "Both of those guys, rookies last year, did some awesome things. I think those are two guys that are going to ball out this year and take the league by storm."
The Michigan State product led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (793) with eight touchdowns last year.
Now with another year under their belt and knowing what the NFL is about, Love believes these guys have another level to tap in.
This is exactly what Packers fans want to hear as the season gets closer with each day.
