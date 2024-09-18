Jordan Love Speaks on Week 3 Status After Practice Return
The Green Bay Packers found a way to pull off a gritty 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 to pick up win No. 1 on the year.
They were able to get that victory with quarterback Jordan Love on the sideline with an MCL sprain. It was a huge sigh of relief that Love didn't suffer a season-ending knee injury and now he's looking to get back on the field in Week 3. The Utah State product participated in practice on Wednesday but wanted to pump the brakes a little bit.
Packers News: Jordan Love Is Taking Things Slow
Love spoke with reporters following practice on Wednesday and wanted to let everyone know he's taking things one day at a time.
"I’m going to take the week and just take it day by day and see how it feels. I’m not going to make any decisions right now. I’m hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day by day."- Jordan Love
Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Love getting back on the field is a massive step forward. Last week, he was close to playing without practicing so his getting any type of reps is huge.
The next hurdle for Love to clear is how his knee feels after stepping back on the gridiron. As of now, he wants to temper expectations, which is the right approach.
With Love's status in the air for Week 3, the Packers are 2.5-point underdogs to the Tennessee Titans according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
