Jordan Love Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers After Record Deal
The Green Bay Packers have found their third straight franchise quarterback. That isn't an easy thing to do in the NFL but it was Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers now to Love.
After sitting on the bench for three years, Love was lighting it up on the gridiron in 2023. That's why he became the highest-paid player in the NFL, with a four-year, $220 million deal. That contract came with a massive $75 million signing bonus.
Now that the Utah State product is locked in for the future, he sent a message to Rodgers.
Packers News: Jordan Love Jokingly Says He Won’t Buy Aaron Rodgers House
NFL Network was at the New York Jets' practice on July 27 and Rodgers showed love to his former teammate. He applauded Love for becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league. He then said his house in Green Bay is up for sale and Love should buy about it.
Rodgers said, "J Love, don’t spend it all in one place but if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that’s up for sale."
The NFL Network crew was then in Green Bay on Sunday, where Love responded.
"A-Rod, I won’t be buying your house man, but I’ll go check on it, make sure it’s well taken care off."- Jordan Love
Even though Rodgers is no longer on the team, he's still paying attention to his former club.
In his first season as the starter, Love was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), ninth in QBR (62.1), and second in passing touchdowns (32).
Now he looks to lead his team back to the playoffs after getting a monster contract. He just won't be spending that kind of money buying Rodgers' old house.
