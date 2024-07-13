Jordan Love Seen Working Out With Bears Draft Bust
The Green Bay Packers have built a great foundation. The transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love happened seemingly and they are expected to be one of the top teams going forward. Meanwhile, the Bears have undergone a bunch of changes as well.
They shipped Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and handed over the reins to Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Love and Fields are no longer division foes but they were seen working out together.
Packers News: Jordan Love and Justin Fields Are Working out Down in Texas
Love and Fields participated in Elite Week at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. Cleveland's Deshaun Watson, Houston's C.J. Stroud, and Pittsburgh's George Pickens, among others, were also present.
In the short video, Love and Fields were seen climbing the pocket and throwing the football down the right side.
Even though they were rivals during the 2023 season, it looks like these two guys have a nice bond off the field.
Last season, Love led the Packers to a 2-0 record over the Bears, including a 17-9 victory in Week 18 that helped catapult Green Bay into the postseason.
The Packers' first training camp practice is on July 22. They are looking to continue their positive trajectory and Love will be tasked with leading this group.
In 2023, he was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1) while completing 64% of his passes.
Now when the Packers suit up against Chicago, Fields won't be on the sidelines for the first time in three years.
