Davante Adams Sheds Light on His Departure From Green Bay
It's a new era in Green Bay. The Packers have a nice collection of young playmakers on the roster that showcased they can make the playoffs and make some noise once they get into the dance.
It was just a few years ago that the Packers had Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Aaron Jones leading the charge on offense, now all of these guys are gone.
Adams was recently a guest on the "All Gas No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson" podcast and discussed how things ended in Green Bay.
Packers Lowballed Davante Adams
Over the last few seasons in Green Bay for Rodgers, no one knew how long he was going to be there. There were countless rumors that he was going to retire or potentially traded but Adams didn't let that affect him.
He still wanted to be in Green Bay and expressed that to management.
"I told them boys (management) you see what I'm doing. It's time for a new deal so I said are we going to let me go into this last year with no security, basically playing for 12 million, which was significantly less than what a franchise tag would be."- Davante Adams
He added, " I said pay me right now and I'm not even gonna consider that Aaron may be out of here. Let's do it now and if it is up to J Love if Aaron is out of here, then we gonna rock on... They said well, we'll give you $17 million a year. I said nothing to talk about. I don't know if you know what the market looks like."
During his time with the Packers, Adams was one of the best wide receivers in the league. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro in Green Bay. Across eight seasons with the Pack, Adams had 669 receptions for 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns.
The Packers not taking care of Adams is rather surprising but they decided they would rather move on. In 2022, Green Bay sent the 31-year-old to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for first and second picks. The Raiders then gave Adams a five-year, $140 million deal ($28 million annually).
In hindsight, it was still the right move as the Packers drafted very over the past few years. Even though they don't have a bonafide No. 1 WR, they have a nice collection of pass catchers and had the extra money to spend on improving the team.
As for Adams, he got his new deal so it looks like both sides are happy with how things went down.
