Fan Favorite From 2024 NFL Draft Got Savage Packers Prank
The Green Bay Packers have been in training camp for weeks now as they started getting right for the 2024 campaign.
After an eventful 2023 season, Green Bay didn't stay content. Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst was active on all fronts to improve the roster.
He attacked needs in both free agency and the NFL Draft. During April's draft, they were able to add 11 players.
Leading up to the NFL Draft, the Packers reportedly had a lot of interest in cornerback Cooper DeJean. Green Bay ultimately decided to select Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick instead.
That ruffled the feathers of some members of the fanbase. Things ended up getting worse as DeJean was pranked badly on draft weekend.
Packers News: Cooper DeJean Got Prank Call
In a video from G.O.A.T. Farm Sports, DeJean is seen receiving a phone call and believes it was someone from the Packers.
At first, DeJean said, "I appreciate you," before realizing something was off and ended up hanging up.
He added, "Some dude said he was with the Green Bay Packers."
The former Iowa product was a good sport about it and laughed it off but that is certainly a roller-coaster of emotions.
Every phone call on draft weekend is imperative so getting a prank call from someone acting like they are a part of a team that showcased an interest is certainly annoying.
Even though he wasn't nabbed in the first round, DeJean didn't have to wait long to hear his name called. He was selected 40th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now he'll get his first taste of the NFL regular season action against the Packers on Sept. 6 in Brazil. It's funny how things pan out sometimes.
More Packers news and rumors: