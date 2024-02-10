Jordan Love Reveals Surprise Nuggets from Packers Win Over Cowboys
Jordan Love gave some insight on Aaron Jones' impact in the Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Jordan Love and Micah Parsons linked up on Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas for the first time since their playoff duel. In Wild Card weekend, the Green Bay Packers traveled to AT&T Stadium as they squared off against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Packers upset the Cowboys 48-32 to send Dallas packing. Running back Aaron Jones had an outstanding performance in the victory, notching 21 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns in his home state of Texas. But Jones impacted the game in ways that went unnoticed during the broadcast.
Love jumped on Parsons' podcast "The Edge" and said Jones was improvising on his pass-blocking against the Penn State product.
Love said,"He (Jones) would feel you beat one of our offensive linemen and his instinct would just go chip you (Parsons) and help in protection."
Parsons responded, "It was unbelievable. Like on most of those inside rushes, I was like no way he's supposed to do this."
The 25-year-old quarterback then stated, "No he was not and that's just the player he is, where he's at in the league man. To know how good of a rusher you are and just be able to pick you up and help. Give me some time back there because there were a couple of them if he wouldn't have did that. I don't know."
In the win over Dallas, Green Bay didn't allow a single sack while giving up three QB hits. They helped neutralize Parsons to just two tackles and one QB hit. Love lit the Cowboys' defense up for 272 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and a QB rating of 157.2.
Jones was the ultimate X-factor in the win for Green Bay and paid dividends for the cheeseheads.
