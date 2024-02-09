3 Potential Future Packers to Watch in Super Bowl 58
Despite being the youngest team in the NFL this season, the Green Bay Packers have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC. That means they've quickly shifted past any thoughts of a "rebuild" and the focus is firmly on putting together a roster that can win a Super Bowl.
And what better way to do that than by adding some players with Super Bowl experience?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have reached the big game for a reason. They're loaded with talent, but in the modern NFL you simply can't keep an entire elite roster together for long. They'll be losing some key players to free agency or as cap casualty cuts.
These three would be ideal additions for the Packers this offseason.
1. Tashuan Gipson, Safety, San Francisco 49ers
Safety is one of the Packers' biggest needs this season, and it's also a great spot to have a veteran presence in your defense. Middle linebackers get all the credit for being "quarterback of the defense", but in today's NFL that can often be a safety instead.
Gipson is wrapping up his 12th NFL season, and at 33 years old it looks like he still has at least a couple good seasons in him, because he's been terrific in his two seasons with the Niners.
He offers incredible versatility, and Pro Football Focus tracked him as having played 578 snaps as a free safety, 203 in slot coverage and 166 lined up in the box this season.
He has thrived in coverage, allowing just a 38.9 passer rating when targeted, and actually grades out better as a run defender (79.5) than he did in coverage (73.5). We saw similar numbers in 2022, when he allowed a 51.5 passer rating and had a run defense grade of 89.5.
Gipson won't be an expensive addition given his age, and he'd be an outstanding addition to the defense.