Packers-Jordan Love Contract Talks Hit Important Milestone
The Packers can officially sign Jordan Love to a blockbuster contract extension after signing the young quarterback to a one-year extension last offseason.
By Jovan Alford
Heading into last season, the Green Bay Packers were hoping that Jordan Love could live up to his first-round billing after taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who moved on to the New York Jets.
The Packers knew Love had talent as he showed it here and there throughout his NFL career as a backup. But now he had to do it consistently as a full-time starter, which is easier said than done.
Love exceeded everybody’s expectations in 2023 as he got better every week, which helped the Packers get into the NFL playoffs and upset the Cowboys in the Super Wild Card round.
The 25-year-old Love completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Based on how he played and his upside, Love is definitely in line for a massive extension and now the Packers can officially start to put the ink to paper.
This time last year, the Packers decided to sign Love to a one-year, $13.5 million contract and not pick up his fifth-year option. That is notable in his particular case as according to NFL rules, one year must pass after signing an extension to potentially extend it again.
That said, it doesn’t mean that Green Bay will immediately sign Love to an extension, but now they have the freedom to do so.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters in March that they’ve had “preliminary discussions” about a potential Love extension.
Spotrac projects Love’s calculated market value as a four-year, $191 million with an average annual salary of $47.9 million.
If the former first-round pick were to get this type of contract, he would have the fifth-highest QB AAV, putting Love ahead of Kyler Murray ($46.1 million), Deshaun Watson ($46M), and Patrick Mahomes ($45M).
Nonetheless, if the Packers can get an extension done with Love in the next few weeks, it will set them up for long-term success.
More Packers news and analysis: