Jordan Love Plans to Help Josh Jacobs Avoid Tragic NFL Record
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2024 campaign. Last season was supposed to be a transition year for the Packers but instead, they flashed.
After finishing 9-8, they snuck into the playoffs and made noise. They were narrowly defeated 24-21 by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and GM Brian Gutekunst wasn't content.
He aggressively added more reinforcements this offseason, one of them being running back Josh Jacobs. Back in March, Green Bay signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal to become the next workhorse in the backfield.
Despite the excitement of the addition, Jacobs rolls into Green Bay close to breaking an unfortunate record but quarterback Jordan Love wants to make sure it doesn't happen.
Packers News: Jordan Love Plans To Help Josh Jacobs Avoid Tragic Record
Jacobs is five receptions away from breaking Gerald Riggs' record of 201 catches without scoring a touchdown.
In his five-year career, the former Alabama standout has reeled in 197 passes but has failed to cross the goalline.
In a recent appearance on Bleacher Report AMA, Love expressed his desire to get Jacobs a score to snap the streak.
"No, that's not going to happen. I saw that the other day. I'm surprised he doesn't have any touchdowns yet. Let's see, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, 'Bro, we're going to get you a touchdown, for sure.' First pass to him might be a touchdown, who knows. Five receptions away from it? We'll make sure he gets a touchdown in there."- Jordan Love
Even though they have yet to play a down together, it looks like Love and Jacobs are building a good bond.
It's a bit surprising that Jacobs hasn't scored once after reeling in 197 passes. The Packers will look to get Jacobs an easy receiving score this season and could look his way when they get into the redzone.
One thing for certain is that the 26-year-old is one of the most talented backs in the league. In five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacobs logged 1,305 carries for 5,545 yards, 1,448 receiving yards, and 46 rushing touchdowns.
He will have a positive impact on Green Bay's offense.
