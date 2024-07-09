Hyped Packers Acquisition Close to Breaking Unfortunate NFL Record
During the 2023 season, teams around the league didn't expect the Green Bay Packers to be as good as they were.
The Packers surprised a lot of people when they went 9-8, made the playoffs, and made it to the Divisional Round. Now they won't be catching anyone by surprise next season and they shouldn't.
They have a young foundation of players who are looking to take their game to the next level, headlined by quarterback Jordan Love.
General manager Brian Gutekunst did a great job continuing to supplement the roster and added some great players in free agency and the NFL Draft.
In March, the Packers signed both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to lucrative deals but one of these guys to close to breaking a disastrous record.
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Close To Breaking an NFL Record
Jacobs is only five receptions away from breaking the record for the most career receptions without a touchdown. He has caught 197 passes over his five-year career.
The former Alabama standout is known for his bruising running but he has the ability to be an effective pass catcher out of the backfield. Despite gaining 1,448 receiving yards in his career, he has yet to find the endzone which is quite staggering.
One thing that's for certain is Jacobs is going to be heavily utilized in the Packers' offense. The odds are he breaks this dreaded streak in Green Bay this season but this is something that is hanging over his head.
Matt LaFleur loves to get his running backs involved in the passing game so Jacobs will have the opportunity to make something shake. It'll be up to him to get into the endzone.
More Packers news and rumors: