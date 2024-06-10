Jordan Love Makes Bold Statement About Packers Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers have such a young but talented roster going into the 2024 season. There was some uncertainty surrounding the squad when Jordan Love took over for Aaron Rodgers but the worries were put to bed.
Love showed plenty of resilience and improvement over the course of the season. The 25-year-old was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1).
The Packers finished the year 9-8 and made it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs before being bounced by the San Francisco 49ers.
Even though the Packers don't have a bonafide No. 1 WR, they have a bunch of weapons and Love gave some praise to his pass-catchers.
He believes the lack of a true No. 1 receiver is an asset for the team.
"I think you don’t have to have a No. 1 receiver. I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put ‘em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."- Jordan Love
In 2023, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs were both tied for first on the team in receiving touchdowns (8). Dontayvion Wicks reeled in 39 receptions for 581 yards. In addition, Christian Watson finished with five receiving scores in nine games.
With another year under their belt, these players have room to grow and make a bigger impact in 2024.
Like Love said, anyone of these guys can step up in any matchup and that's a big-time advantage to have. Especially with how they produced in 2023.
