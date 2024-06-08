Josh Jacobs Backtracks Controversial Brazil Comments
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 season with expectations sky-high after a great 2023 campaign.
Last season was supposed to be a transition year with Jordan Love taking the helm but the Packers surprised many people around the league by going 9-8 and making it to the Divisional Round.
With the future looking bright, GM Brian Gutekunst decided to be aggressive in free agency to supplement the roster. They signed safety Xavier McKinney but also signed RB Josh Jacobs to become the new bellcow in the backfield.
The fanbase is excited to see the Pack back on the field and will see their squad open the season in grand fashion. The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Week 1 in the first-ever football game in Brazil that will be taking place in São Paulo.
Jacobs was a guest on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and was asked about the Week 1 matchup. He ended up saying he was told the players can't wear green.
"You know, they said that the part of Brazil we're going to, you can't even wear green at. They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff."- Josh Jacobs
But that was some misinformation. Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith explained and stated, "The misinformation apparently stemmed from the game's venue, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, where the home soccer team Corinthians tells its players not to wear the color green because it's worn by rival Palmeiras. But it doesn't apply to American football teams playing in the stadium."
Jacobs then went onto his Instagram story and apologized. He wrote, "Damn I was misinformed. Sorry Brazil see you soon!"
With the season three months away, some fans are preparing to make this trip to see their team perform in another country. The statement about not wearing green was certainly noteworthy but it looks like Jacobs was just given the wrong information. Good thing he apologized for his mistake and clarified the situation.
More Packers news and rumors: