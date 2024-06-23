Jordan Love Makes Major Off-Field Move Ahead of Training Camp
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for training camp, most eyes are on quarterback Jordan Love. The rising star is due for a significant pay raise following his incredible 2023 season, but the team's failed to agree on terms so far while other signal-callers around the league cash in.
However, Love hasn't shown any concern about a deal getting done. And while he works on agreeing to a contract with the Pack, it turns out the QB has taken care of some other major off-field business ahead of training camp.
As Love announced on his Instagram account Sunday, he is now engaged to longtime girlfriend Ronika Stone. The Packers quarterback captioned the reveal, "First step to forever."
Stone is the daughter of former NFL player Ron Stone, who earned three Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring over 12 years in the league. She played collegiate volleyball at the University of Oregon, and now plays professionally for the San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation.
Love and Stone went public with their relationship for the first time in 2020. Since then, the two have shown off their connection various times on social media. Stone is also perhaps Love's most vocal supporter, coming to his defense and heaping praise on him numerous times during his career.
Stone showed her dedication to cheering on Green Bay and Love in 2021, when she was captured (along with Love's mother, Anna) sitting in the last row of Arrowhead Stadium during a Packers-Chiefs matchup.
Love now has one long-term commitment down this offseason, and hopefully another is right around the corner.
