Jordan Love's Girlfriend Calls Out Haters in Epic TikTok Post
Jordan Love chooses to let his game do the talking, but his girlfriend took to social media to call out his haters with an epic TikTok.
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the quarterback has heard it all. The haters doubted his ability to replace Aaron Rodgers or be a starting QB in this league were loud.
But if there is one thing Jordan Love loves doing is silencing his doubters. He may let his game do the talking, but his girlfriend is a different story. Ronika Stone brought out all the receipts in her latest TikTok to respond to her boyfriend's skeptics.
A professional volleyball player and avid TikTok user, Stone compiled everything that was said about Love. These include "can he play WR?", "worst pick of the draft", "bust", "he sucks", "wasted our first round pick on him". Then she proceeded to bust out a dance move to celebrate the Packers becoming the "youngest team in NFL to make the playoffs" under Love's leadership.
What the Packers accomplished as a team was certainly unexpected. Love leading a team this young to the playoffs in his first season as a starter is an impressive accomplishment. What is perhaps even more impressive, however, was Love's individual performance.
Packers' Jordan Love can silence his haters for good on Sunday
He was one of the best quarterbacks all season, finishing with over 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The only other player to match these numbers for the season was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
Now the two will face off against each other in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday. Love will have an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the biggest game of his career. He may not have any doubters left, but if he does, he has a chance to shut them up forever by carrying his regular season play into the postseason.
When that happens, we will make sure to keep an eye out for Stone's TikTok.