Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Trolls Cowboys After Packers’ Win
Jordan Love continues winning on and off the field.
By Cem Yolbulan
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers' dream season is continuing. After leading the Packers to an improbable playoff berth, the 25-year-old showed no signs of stopping in his first playoff start.
Going 16-for-21 for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, Love completely carved up the Dallas Cowboys' defense all game. The 48-32 win over Dallas in one of the most lopsided losses in the Cowboys' postseason history.
Love and the Packers will try to keep the dream alive when they take on the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. It will be a tough challenge but we know one person who will enjoy it, especially if the Packers pull off the upset: Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone.
Stone, a professional volleyball player, has been on Love's side throughout his NFL journey. Love may prefer to let his play do the talking but Stone doesn't shy away from trash talk and calling out her boyfriend's doubters. She had already taken to social media when the Packers clinched the playoffs last week, bringing out all the receipts to respond to Love's critics.
Sunday night, she was back at it to troll the Cowboys.
Jordan Love's Girlfriend Continues Her Incredible Trash Talk Streak
Stone had various messages to the Cowboys fans on her Instagram and TikTok. Poking fun at the Cowboys for their motto, "We Dem Boyz", Stone posted multiple photos in her stories showing empty seats in the stadium with the caption, "leaving so soon Cowboys fans?"
Not a great night for the Cowboys who not only took a massive L on the field, but also in the stands and on social media.
