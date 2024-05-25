Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Aaron Jones Departure
It's been an offseason of change for the Green Bay Packers after a very successful 2023 campaign. GM Brian Gutekunst decided to make aggressive moves in free agency, signing both RB Josh Jacobs and S Xavier McKinney.
While Jacobs is a great running back, the signing was a bit odd at the time as Aaron Jones was still on the roster. Shortly after, it was revealed that management asked Jones to take a pay cut but he declined. That led to him being released and quickly signing with division foe Minnesota Vikings.
After a few months, quarterback Jordan Love spoke about Jones' departure.
Packers News: Jordan Love Talks About The Tough Loss of Aaron Jones
The Packers are back in the building as OTAs started on May 20. Players are preparing for the 2024 season but Love couldn't help but show love to Jones when talking to the media.
After practice on May 23, Love talked about missing the presence of Jones.
"Yeah, it was very tough. Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I've been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can't control."- Jordan Love
The UTEP product was with Green Bay for seven years, where he racked up 5,940 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns.
He finished his Packers career with five straight games with 100-plus rushing yards, including 118 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in the Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The 29-year-old was always a player that was loved by the fanbase and Love's comments confirm how his teammates felt about him.
His leadership and play on the field will be missed but Love also expressed excitement about Jacobs.
Love stated, "Obviously, getting Josh here has been awesome. Excited to see him on the field. He's an awesome player. He's been an awesome teammate so far. It's been good getting to know him, and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."
Jacobs racked up 5,545 rushing yards, 46 rushing scores, and two Pro Bowl selections in five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
