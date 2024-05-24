Final Score Predictions for Every Packers Primetime Game on the 2024 Schedule
By Randy Gurzi
2023 was a huge season for the Green Bay Packers. They finally decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers, meaning Jordan Love would take over as the starting quarterback. He had some big shoes to fill replacing Rodgers — plus the franchise expected him to continue the success that started even before that with Brett Favre.
Following a slow start, Green Bay turned it around and went 9-8. They were one of the hottest teams in the league entering the playoffs and blew out the Dallas Cowboys on the road. They nearly knocked off the San Francisco 49ers as well. Looking ahead, the future is bright considering how young the roster is.
That explains why they have five games in prime time this season, including a historical game, which is in Week 1. Let’s look at each of those contests while offering a final score prediction.
Week 1, Friday, Sep. 6: Packers vs. Eagles (In São Paulo, Brazil)
Green Bay kicks the season off in prime time as they play the Philadelphia Eagles in the first-ever NFL game in São Paulo, Brazil. While the Packers get to play in a neutral stadium, it's still an abnormal start to the regular season which could play against them if they're not careful.
This is going to be a tough game with the Eagles coming off an 11-win campaign. They were struggling to close out the season though and were one-and-done in the playoffs. This led to major changes with Kellen Moore replacing Brian Johnson as the offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio taking over for Sean Desai.
The coaching shake up should help but it might take a while for them to find their stride. Green Bay takes advantage with a close win in an exciting game.
Score Prediction: Packers 38, Eagles 34