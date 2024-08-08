Jordan Love Adds Fuel to Bears Rivalry Ahead of 2024 Season
The NFC North is going to be one of the best divisions in football this season. The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions both made the playoffs in 2023 and made some noise when they got into the dance.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears changed quarterbacks this offseason. In addition, the Bears made a bunch of different moves over the past couple of months to vastly improve the team.
It brings a new level of excitement to the Packers and Bears rivalry and Jordan Love just added more juice to the 2024 matchups.
Packers News: Jordan Love Adds to Drama Regarding Bears Rivalry
Kay Adams of the "Up and Adams Show" was present at the Packers' Wednesday practice. There she was seen interviewing Love, where she asked him what his favorite rivalry was.
Love responded, "I think the Bears are a great game. NFC North rival game and the history goes back with that rivalry... It's one of those games that you got to wake up and get ready for cause it's not an easy game."
Adams then said, "It's not really a rivalry though as of late there Jordan."
He smiled and answered, "You said it, not me."
And she's right, the Packers have dominated Chicago as of late. Green Bay has won 15 of the last 16 games dating back to 2016.
Aaron Rodgers was known for being the Bears killer and Love is continuing the tradition. Last season, Love went 2-0 against Chicago, including a 17-9 win in Week 18 that helped them clinch a playoff spot. In those two victories, Love completed 71% of his passes for 561 yards with five passing touchdowns to zero interceptions.
He will look to add to his stellar stats against Chicago in 2024, with the first divisional tilt happening in Week 11 at Solider Stadium.
Just know, Love will be ready to roll in that contest.
