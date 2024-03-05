Jon Runyan's Major Change Shakes Up Packers Contract Negotiations
The Green Bay Packers are leaning toward bringing back the veteran right guard.
By Cem Yolbulan
After how the 2023 campaign went for the Green Bay Packers and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr, the expectation was that the 26-year-old starter would leave in free agency. The former sixth-round pick lost a chunk of his snaps to second-year-player Sean Rhyan, and the two split the snaps at right guard in the final stretch of the season.
With his contract expiring, it made some sense for the Packers to move on from the three-year starter instead of paying him a multi-year deal.
However, signs are now pointing towards a return for Runyan. As Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports, the Packers and Runyan have "mutual interest" in running it back.
Packers and Runyan Jr. are Interested In A Return
Runyan is an effective pass blocker, only allowing three pressures and zero sacks in the last six games of the 2023 season. His run blocking leaves something to be desired as he has a 53.2 grade on that front on PFF. This makes him a middle-of-the-pack offensive lineman, ranking 41st in the NFL among guards who played a minimum of 600 snaps.
Therefore it makes sense to bring Runyan back if the price is right. He knows the scheme, the offensive line, and the organization.
However, the fact that there is a clear replacement for him on the roster in Rhyan and the fact that there are plenty of intriguing offensive linemen in the draft where the Packers have 11 picks makes things a bit more complicated.
The Packers are almost certainly going to make additions to the trenches at the draft. So whether Runyan will come back on a long-term deal and continue to be a starter remains to be seen.