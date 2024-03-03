3 Packers Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers are headed in the right direction. After trading away Aaron Rodgers, they went out and proved they can still win. They overcame a slow start and finished 9-8 and then secured a win on the road in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Green Bay has a young foundation to build around with Jordan Love under center and several young wideouts. Many of the pieces are there on defense as well but that doesn't mean there's not room for improvement. With that being said, here's a look at three starters who could lose their jobs to incoming draft picks.
3. David Bakhtiari, LT
Injuries have derailed an otherwise great career for David Bakhtiari. The former Pro Bowl left tackle has appeared in just 13 games over the past three seasons — including just one game in 2021 and 2023. The Packers have said they will decide on his future before the new year begins, and the expectation is that he will be let go.
There will be a massive cap hit for letting him go but the savings will be close to equal. Throwing the money out, the Packers need to make this move just to have some clarity. Armed with three picks in the top 58, Green Bay should be able to land a starter at the position.
Potential prospects include Washington's Troy Fautanu, Duke's Graham Barton, Arizona's Jordan Morgan, and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia. Any of those players could be day one starters and have plenty of experience blocking on the blindside.