Jaguars Already Fixing Packers' Mistake With Darnell Savage

Darnell Savage will be playing a new role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They added more talent but also let some of their own players skip town.
The Packers decided to sign safety Xavier McKinney and let Darnell Savage walk in free agency. He inked a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, after spending five seasons with the Pack.
Heading into 2024, Savage will be playing a new position for the Jaguars. In a meeting with reporters on Mar. 25, Doug Pederson said that Savage is slated to start at nickel for Jacksonville. That's the current plan but things are open to changing.
This is a fresh start for Savage who had his troubles at safety recently. After starting his career off well in Green Bay, the Maryland product has struggled in coverage. According to PFF, Savage hasn't finished with a coverage grade over 62 since 2020.
Furthermore, he's only notched three interceptions in the past three years. In addition, the 26-year-old has missed 10-plus tackles in five straight years.
These are things that Jacksonville has looked at and believes that Savage would be a good fit in the nickel spot.
Green Bay rarely played Savage in the slot but maybe he could thrive in that position due to his quickness and instincts.
Nonetheless, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
