History Points to Potential Packers Trade in First Round
The Green Bay Packers have the 25th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Recent history suggests that may be up for grabs.
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the free agency craze is over, the NFL's attention has fully turned to the 2024 NFL Draft. There will of course be more trades and free agency signings over the next three weeks until the draft but teams will mostly be focused on evaluating prospects and maximizing their picks.
The Green Bay Packers are no different. Owning the 25th overall pick in the draft, and four more selections in the top-100, the Packers have a chance to bolster their roster and address their positional needs.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has done a good job finding talent in the draft despite never having a top-ten pick during his tenure. This year, he will try to do the same but recent history suggests that the Packers might not be using that 25th overall pick themselves.
Recent History Suggests Packers May Trade the 25th Pick In the Draft
According to Andy Herman of Pack-A-Day podcast, the 25th pick of the draft has been traded for seven straight years and 14 years out of the last twenty. That is a wild streak.
Last season, the Buffalo Bills traded for the 25th pick to draft Dalton Kincaid in exchange for their 27th overall pick and fourth-round pick.
Fortunately for Packers fans, Green Bay is very experienced in drafting in the 20s. They had five picks in the 20s over the last five years and used them on Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Eric Stokes, Darnell Savage, and obviously Jordan Love.
Whether the Packers trade out of the pick, go down or up a few selections, or use it for themselves, they should be able to find a difference-maker there.
The Packers are currently behind the Detroit Lions in odds of winning the NFC North with +210. If they nail the rest of their offseason decisions, they might be able to beat these odds and make another postseason run.