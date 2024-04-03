6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents do the Green Bay Packers need to sign before the 2024 NFL Draft?
6. Isaiah Simmons, LB/S
The Packers need to upgrade both the linebacker and safety positions in the NFL Draft, but they could possibly kill two birds with one stone by signing former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.
Similar to the way Mekhi Becton would be a worthwhile dart throw at this stage of the offseason, Simmons being a former first-round pick at the age of 25 and with so much talent might be worth the investment.
Jeff Hafley was the Ohio State defensive backs coach in 2019 when Clemson beat them in the Fiesta Bowl, just before he took the head coaching job at Boston College. He's seen up close what Simmons is capable of doing, and even though that game was before Simmons got to the NFL, his versatility and playmaking ability are still there.
He had a bit of a down statistical year in 2023 with the New York Giants, but he's still capable of playing well in the right system and part of the reason the Packers brought Jeff Hafley in was to get the most out of the personnel they provide him with.
He should be able to coach up a talent like Simmons.
