Giannis Doesn't Sound Close to Returning in Post-Game 2 Update
The Milwaukee Bucks may be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future.
The Milwaukee Bucks locked down the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and are matching up against the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round. After two contests in Milwaukee, the series is tied 1-1 with the games now shifting to Indianapolis.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton took a shot at the Bucks crowd after Game 2 which only added more fuel to these battles.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, they will have to continue to weather the storm without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Expected to Return to Floor Anytime Soon
According to Shams Charania, the Bucks are bracing to be without Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future.
Charania said, "I'm told [Giannis Antetokounmpo] has at least started to do some stationary jump shooting...But still not much cutting, no scrimmaging, no all out running yet...I think the Bucks have to be prepared to keep playing on without Giannis."
On April 9 against the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo was making his way up the court before hesitating and sitting down on the court. He went to the locker room and underwent an MRI, which revealed a calf strain.
This forced the eight-time All-Star to miss the last three regular season games and the first two postseason matchups against the Pacers.
There is no timetable set for Antetokounmpo's return but this is a massive blow. During the regular season, the 29-year-old was second in the NBA in scoring (30.4), sixth in rebounds (11.5), and seventh in field-goal percentage (61.1%).
Milwaukee will need to find a way to stay afloat without their superstar and it starts with a bounce-back performance in Game 3.
