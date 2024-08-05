Former Packers Receiver Already Failing With New Team
The Green Bay Packers are in a new era with Jordan Love at the helm. They made the playoffs in 2023 with a 9-8 record and made noise in the dance despite being the youngest team in the league.
Now they are looking to take that jump and become a serious Super Bowl contender. They have a bunch of young receivers on the team like Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks.
These young guys are ready to take a step forward in 2024 but meanwhile, a former Packer receiver is struggling with his new team.
NFL News: Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Bills Roster Bubble
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the Buffalo Bills in May on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.
Valdes-Scantling came into the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with the Green Bay Packers. He spent four seasons in Green Bay before heading to Kansas City from 2022-23.
Now he's on his third team, playing with his third superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Despite that, Valdes-Scantling has failed to impress the coaching staff in Buffalo, which isn't a good sign.
This offseason, Buffalo shipped out Stefon Diggs and selected rookie Keon Coleman to become a new focal point in their passing attack. In addition, they only have Khalil Shakir as a viable playmaker in the receiving core so Valdes-Scantling not automatically locking down a spot on the 53-man roster is disappointing.
"He has yet to make a strong impression in the passing game during team drills, and his opportunities with quarterback Josh Allen and the top unit have dwindled."- Joe Buscaglia, The Athletic
The 29-year-old still has time to turn things around but he needs to do it quickly. Last season with the Chiefs wasn't his best showing, as he put up career lows in receptions (21), receiving yards (315), and touchdowns (1).
