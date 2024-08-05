Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Family Night
The Green Bay Packers successfully completed their annual Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, marking another milestone in their quest to start the season.
To be clear, scrimmage is probably the wrong word for this event. It's more like a glorified practice, as the only live tackling period was a brief stint with the third-team offense and defense. That doesn't mean there weren't a ton of fireworks, as the players did their best to put on a good show in front of a packed Lambeau Field.
With Family Night in mind, here's an updated 53-man roster prediction.
Quarterback (2)
- Jordan Love
- Sean Clifford
With Jordan Love locked in as the starter, Sean Clifford is engaged in one of the biggest battles of Packers' training camp against rookie seventh-rounder Michael Pratt. Neither player has been impressive to start training camp, but Clifford gets the slight edge due to experience. Meanwhile, I predict Green Bay will try to slide Pratt onto the practice squad.
Running Back (3)
- Josh Jacobs
- AJ Dillon
- MarShawn Lloyd
Emmanuel Wilson hopes to make this a difficult spot for the Packers front office, but it's pretty cut and dry as of now. After struggling with a hip injury, Lloyd returned to practice this week and will push AJ Dillon to become Josh Jacob's backup. Dillon has received the coaching staff's praise for how good he's looked to start camp.
Wide Receiver (6)
- Christian Watson
- Romeo Doubs
- Jayden Reed
- Dontayvion Wicks
- Bo Melton
- Malik Heath
There's not much drama here. These six receivers are pretty much set in stone. The only real mystery is about how snaps will be divided up if everyone is healthy and who can become the team's number-one receiver.
Tight Ends (4)
- Luke Musgrave
- Tucker Kraft
- Tyler Davis
- Ben Sims
With Henry Pearson getting released earlier in the week, it nearly locks in Tyler Davis and Ben Sims to the 53-man roster. Neither player will get a ton of looks on offense, but are critical to their special teams' success.