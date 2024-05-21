Former Packer Takes Massive Shot at Team With Comparison to NFC Rival
OTAs are finally taking off around the league as teams are slowly starting to prepare for the 2024 campaign.
The Packers opened up their facilities with Day 1 of organized team activities starting on May 20. Green Bay has made some quality additions throughout the offseason ahead of an exciting season that is set to take place in September.
While they made some nice additions, they also parted ways with some veteran players. One of them couldn't stop himself from taking a shot at his former team on social media.
Packers News: De'Vondre Campbell Takes A Shot at Green Bay
After three seasons in Titletown, the Packers decided to release linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in March.
He inked a five-year, $50 million extension with the club in 2022 but things took a turn for him in the following seasons. Campbell suffered multiple injuries that forced him to miss time on the field.
That in combination with his play taking a dip and Green Bay moved on from the 30-year-old. He ended up signing with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency and took a monster shot at the Packers.
Campbell went on X and stated, "I can’t even lie I’m having so much fun playing football again… The situation I was in was making me lose my love for the game but I’m back having fun again and I love that for myself. Thank you God."
The 'situation' that he's alluding to was his time with the Packers which ended on such a sour note. Over the last couple of months in Green Bay, there seemed to be some conflict between Campbell and the coaching staff.
Back in December, Campbell went on X and expressed his frustrations, saying he was playing through injuries but wasn't appreciated for it.
Even months later, it still looks like Campbell has some bad blood with his former team. In three seasons in Green Bay, he finished with 317 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions, including an All-Pro nod in 2021.
Regardless of the success, both sides wanted to part ways but Campbell has some animosity for the Packers.
They will be able to handle this on the field as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Lambeau Field as they play the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.
More Packers news and rumors: