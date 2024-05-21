3 Biggest Trap Games on Packers' 2024 Schedule
By Joe Summers
The Packers hope to improve on a promising 2023 season that saw them nearly make the NFC Championship, and now enter the new campaign hoping to dethrone the Lions atop the NFC North.
Green Bay went 9-8 last year though it notched impressive wins against teams like the Chiefs and Lions while closing the season on a three-game winning streak before the playoff run. Expectations are high for this rising team and its got difficult games on the schedule as a result.
There are must-win contests, though they'll require a healthy dose of concentration and planning. As a result, some trap games could follow. Let's look at three potential let-down matchups for the Packers in the 2024-25 season below.
1. Week 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay has a difficult Week 1 matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in the home opener in Week 2. 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson showcased dynamic athleticism before getting hurt last season and he'll be a difficult opponent so early in the year.
Richardson is still raw but his ceiling is sky-high. In his first three games, he had seven total TDs (four on the ground) and just one interception. If he'd played the whole year, we might be talking about him as one of the best young QBs in the sport.
Indianapolis lost to Jacksonville in Richardson's first start but rebounded to beat the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in the following two weeks. They're a dangerous team despite missing the playoffs and will prove to be a stiff test for Jordan Love and the Packers.
With Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offense has enough playmakers to be dangerous. Throw in Richardson's rushing ability and Green Bay's defense will have to be sharp.
It's easy to overlook the Colts given the relative youth of the roster, but the Packers can't afford to do that. Coming off an emotional game against a physical Eagles team will make things difficult, but Matt LaFleur has to make sure his roster is focused for an opponent who could be a surprise playoff team.